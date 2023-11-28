A Soul Train Award Gets A New Name In Honor Of This Year’s Winner

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Soul Train Awards Renamed a Gendered Award to Honor Janelle Monáe

The 36th annual Soul Train Awards took place and this year there was one big change. An award intended for women recording artists got remixed and is now a gender neutral award,

BET announced the previously Lady of Soul award will now be known as The Spirit of Soul award to honor the diversity and inclusivity” of this year’s recipient, Janelle Monáe, who has revealed she is non binary.

In her acceptance speech she honored some great artists that paved the way and gave thanks for their spirit She even quoted a Prince lyric from I Would Die 4 U, saying, The spirit of Prince, whose spirit taught me ‘I’m not a woman. I’m not a man. I am something that you’ll never understand.’”

And you can get ready for name changes in many things, to show more inclusion.

Congrats to Janelle Monáe and all the Soul Train Award winners.

