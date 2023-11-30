Lyrics Are Overrated: Andre 3000 Breaks Record With Instrumental Album

THE BUZZ!

Andre 3000 breaks Billboard record with flute song

Lastly,

A lot of people had a lot to say about Hip Hop icon Andre 3000 putting out a new album with no bars just instrumentation and him on the flute.

Well that move looks like a good decision. Not only has he out sold a lot of big name artists in his first week of sales, but he has also made history.

Andre 3000 has broken a Billboard record for the longest song to ever crack the Billboard Hot 100. The song, titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” has a run time of 12 minutes and 20 seconds. It entered the chart at No. 90 and “becomes the longest-running song ever to have hit the chart, surpassing Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum,’ at 10:21 in length,” according to Billboard.

Andre 3000, now 48, has suggested that he may have aged out of the hip-hop game.

His musical creativity has lead him to his latest musical project, an all-instrumental album titled “New Blue Sun.” An album which has already hit No. 1 on the New Age Albums chart.