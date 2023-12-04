Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

American University student Meera Hajarnis shared her concerns about wearing a Canada Goose jacket, a popular target for thieves. Similar incidents have occurred at George Washington University and Georgetown, with reports even involving armed theft.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Recently, three suspects brandishing guns demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket near Dupont Circle. This isn’t the first time such thefts have taken place; last winter, George Washington University issued an alert about jacket robberies near its Foggy Bottom campus.

Commander Sylvan Altieri of D.C. police suggested using AirTags to track belongings. Despite the risks, Hajarnis, attached to her jacket, remains cautious, expressing concern over the intensity of thefts over a piece of clothing. In the recent incident, the victim surrendered the jacket, and the thieves escaped.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-5-2023]

Beware: Thieves Targeting Those Wearing Canada Goose Jackets In DC

New Year’s Eve in Baltimore to feature the Ravens against the Miami Dolphins, All Time Low

Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Gunfire Inside Harbor East Cinemas On Saturday Night

Christmas Village Has Returned To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance

Keep warm: Baltimore issues first Code Blue alert as bitter chill moves in Wednesday

Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade To be Held This Weekend In Baltimore

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-28-2023]

Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beware: Thieves Targeting Those Wearing Canada Goose Jackets In DC was originally published on mymajicdc.com