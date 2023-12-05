A Woman is Charged With a Felony Crime After Miscarriage.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Handmaid’s Tale: Ohio Woman Charged With Abuse Of A Corpse After Suffering Traumatic Miscarriage While Using Bathroom

Women’s bodies and abortion have been the subject of some nasty debate for years. Arguments which even reached the highest court in the land.

Many states punish women and their providers for making personal and medical decisions.

Recently a woman in Ohio was charged with abuse of a corpse after she suffered after experiencing an unviable pregnancy at home,

The woman who was 22 weeks pregnant, passed the growing fetus’s remains into her bathroom toilet. The pipes clogged when she flushed the toilet, and when she attempted to plunge the commode, detectives were called to investigate,

A forensic pathologist testified that an examination proved the fetus was dead before it entered the birth canal. Also that no injuries were received.

According to her medical records, she had been to the hospital twice before giving birth.

But prosecutors say the issue isn’t how the child died, when the child died — it’s the fact that the baby was put into a toilet, large enough to clog up a toilet, left in that toilet and she went on [with] her day,”

She is currently facing criminal charges for felony abuse of a corpse.

Source: WKBN.Com