This Year Has been A Hot One. The Hottest Ever Recorded

2023 is officially the hottest year ever recorded, and scientists say “the temperature will keep rising”

2023 reigns supreme and lands at number one on this list.

This year has officially been crowned the hottest year ever recorded. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed the milestone after months of data analysis.

A year that saw record-breaking November numbers and the highest worldwide temperatures ever recorded. Furthermore, the average worldwide temperature between January and November of 2023 shattered all previous records.

Experts say, that the difference between pre-industrial times and today puts the world dangerously close to crossing the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold that scientists have warned about for years. The continued warming means extreme weather events — which have already worsened — will become even more frequent and intense , exacerbating the damage and loss of life from droughts, flooding, hurricanes and wildfires.

And if that doesn’t get your attention, this might. According to a study released by the World Meteorological Organization, the rate of climate change has “surged alarmingly,” with 2011 to 2020 being the warmest decade on record.