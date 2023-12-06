This Year Has been A Hot One. The Hottest Ever Recorded

THE BUZZ!
2023 is officially the hottest year ever recorded, and scientists say “the temperature will keep rising”
First up.
2023 reigns supreme and lands at number one on this list.
This year has officially been crowned the hottest year ever recorded. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed the milestone after months of data analysis.
-
Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again
-
New Shiloh Baptist Church
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative