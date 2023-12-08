Police Identify Woman Fatally Struck On I-495

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the victim in the fatal incident on I-495 in Prince George’s County early Friday morning. Kerri Snead, 32, from Virginia, tragically lost her life after being struck by a vehicle around 3 a.m. along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, near the Allentown Rd./Joint Base Andrews interchange.

In response to the incident, all lanes of the outer loop were temporarily closed for several hours at the crash site. The circumstances leading to the crash are currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the cause of this heartbreaking incident. Our thoughts are with Kerri Snead’s loved ones during this difficult time.

