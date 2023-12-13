The White House is Investing Millions into HBCU’s, MSIS, and Tribal Schools

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! WHITE HOUSE AWARDS $93M IN GRANTS TO HBCUS, MSIS, AND TRIBAL SCHOOLS Lastly,

The White House is putting some big money into education.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $93 million in grants to 20 colleges and universities serving minority and underserved communities. These grants aim to improve research and development efforts and boost student success rates.

These grants will specifically benefit Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs). They will be provided to the institutions under the Research and Development Infrastructure (RDI) program and the Postsecondary Student Success Grant (PSSG) program.

The U.S. Secretary of Education said in a statement, “These grant awards will help many of our nation’s most inclusive and diverse colleges and universities expand their capacity to drive research and innovation and propel more students to graduation day and fulfilling careers. This is how we Raise the Bar for college excellence and attainment in this country and close equity gaps in higher education that have no place in the 21st century.”

This funding will aid Maryland schools such as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the University System of Maryland.

Source: Black Enterprise