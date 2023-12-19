Listen Live
This Mother Risked Her Freedom For Her Incarcerated Son

Published on December 19, 2023

Convicted sex offender escaped prison after his mom gave him disguise, Texas officials say

First up.

Love for your child can make a parent do almost anything for them, like help them escape from prison.

A 39 year old man, serving life without parole for child sexual abuse, is back behind bars after escaping a Texas prison with the help of his mother.
According to officials, his mother provided him with a black sweater and beanie as a disguise, allowing him to blend in and walk out of the prison undetected.

It was a very short lived shot at freedom though. He was caught the next day after being spotted by two civilians at a park just 45 miles away from the prison he broke out of.

Now his Mother faces a charge of facilitating escape. And another person suspected of assisting the escape was was charged with criminal intent to escape. As for her son he faces felony escape charges.

Talk about a plan going all the way wrong. That was one of the worse possible outcomes, now everybody is locked up.

Source: CBS

