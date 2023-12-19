This Mother Risked Her Freedom For Her Incarcerated Son

THE BUZZ!
Convicted sex offender escaped prison after his mom gave him disguise, Texas officials say
First up.
Love for your child can make a parent do almost anything for them, like help them escape from prison.
It was a very short lived shot at freedom though. He was caught the next day after being spotted by two civilians at a park just 45 miles away from the prison he broke out of.
Now his Mother faces a charge of facilitating escape. And another person suspected of assisting the escape was was charged with criminal intent to escape. As for her son he faces felony escape charges.
Talk about a plan going all the way wrong. That was one of the worse possible outcomes, now everybody is locked up.
Source: CBS
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess
-
Jamie Foxx Says “He Couldn’t Walk” In 1st Public Appearance Since Battling Mystery Illness
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Kanye West Doubled Down On Comments & Opinion On Adolf Hitler With Alex Jones
-
Small Doses: Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian