Chef Guy Fieri Says His Kids Won’t Get Any Inheritance Unless…

Guy Fieri refuses to leave sons any money unless they get ‘two degrees:’ They will have to ‘take it from me’
The culinary king Guy Fieri has been known to serve up some great meals, but he is not planning on serving up his multi million dollar fortune to his kids or nephew without them earning it.
His sons, Hunter and Ryder, and nephew Jules, have to earn it – with two degrees which includes a post graduate degree, no less.
his unconventional inheritance plan is trying to help his boys build financial independence. Something that has helped him have a successful career. One that is still growing after recently signing a $100 million three-year contract with the Food Network in November. This just years after signing a $80 million deal in 2021.
And he’s done pretty good for himself, he is currently worth over $70 million.
I’d have no problem going to class everyday and coming home to eat some good food.
Source: Page Six
