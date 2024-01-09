Listen Live
Teacher Arrested For Statutory Rape And Victim’s Father Arrested Too.

Published on January 9, 2024

Teacher slapped with rape charges after having sex with teen while using other students as ‘lookouts,’ boy’s dad busted  for allowing relationship: docs

Next,
Lets keep it in the shocking and wth category.
In Missouri, a 26 year old teacher faces charges of statutory rape for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, while other students served as “lookouts.”

The story came out after a student reported the situation to a school resource officer, who immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives confronted her and she originally denied any wrongdoing. But further investigation, including phone records, revealed text messages confirming the charges. She fled town and moved to Texas, where she was captured and is currently awaiting extradition to Missouri.
According to court documents she faces charges of first-degree endangering a child’s welfare, second-degree statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, and fourth-degree child molestation.
Incredibly, the victim’s father was also taken into custody. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly revealing to others that he was aware that his son was having sex with the teacher during school hours. Even allowing her to come over to his house and see his son while he was there,” according to prosecutors.
Can you imagine your child involved in a situation like this.
I wonder what his grade in the class was.
Crazy.

Source: NY Post

