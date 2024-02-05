This NFL Player is Heading To The Big Game. His Dad Could Be Heading To Jail.

THE BUZZ!

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested and Charged for His Third or More DWI

This NFL player is facing a chance at winning another Big Game championship. At the same time his Father is facing a 10 year jail sentence

The former MLB player Pattrick Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher in the Major Leagues for 11 seasons. He’s also father of Big Game-bound Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

Mahomes Sr finds himself in some trouble after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in Texas on Saturday.

This marks his alleged third DWI offense in the past 12 years, according to county records.

He was released on Sunday, after posting bail for $10,000.

And this arrest comes just days before his son’s championship game in Las Vegas.

As a son and a player, that’s lot to have on your mind before one of the biggest games in your career. We’ll see if it has any effects on his play. And we’ll see if this arrest comes with any jail time for his pops.

You would think that with all that to lose, you’d be a little smarter about certain choices.