Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Starbucks is enhancing store accessibility with a new design, debuting at their location near Union Market in Northeast D.C. This initiative, part of the “Inclusive Spaces Framework,” includes power-operated doors, features aiding customers with low vision, digital order status displays, acoustic improvements to minimize noise, and more spacious entryways. Additionally, lower countertops will accommodate wheelchair users, and an updated point-of-sale system will enhance accessibility.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Starbucks aims for these changes to foster greater access and connection, with all future U.S. store renovations and new builds incorporating this framework.

Highlighting its commitment to inclusion, the D.C. store showcases a mural by deaf artist Ryan Seslow, promoting dialogue around accessibility and inclusion.

This follows Starbucks’ 2018 opening of a signing store near Gallaudet University, emphasizing the company’s ongoing efforts in accessibility.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Bill That Limits Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Commentary: CIAA Tournament points to future opportunities with HBCUs

Starbucks Reveals First Accessible Store In D.C.

Maryland impacted by AT&T, Cricket Wireless outage causing disruptions nationwide

Maryland Fisherman Shatters State Record With Massive Rainbow Trout Catch: ‘Feels Good’

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024]

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland As More Snow Approaches The Region

Maryland Tax Processing System Was Down Causing Refund Delays, Comptroller Office Says

Your Chance To Win $50 Just By Taking Our Music Survey! [CLICK HERE]

More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore Area This Weekend

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Starbucks Reveals First Accessible Store In D.C. was originally published on mymajicdc.com