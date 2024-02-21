Jean-Philippe Lartigue, a 65-year-old Bethesda resident and retired fisheries biologist, shattered a Maryland state record by catching a 17.44-pound rainbow trout in Antietam Creek on February 10. Lartigue, who has been fishing since he was 10, was using a 12-foot rod, spinning reel, and a natural worm bait when he landed the massive fish after a 30-minute struggle.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Without a net, he had to wade into the water to catch the trout by hand. The fish, weighing over 3 pounds more than the previous 1987 record, was officially weighed at Ernst’s Country Market.
Also See: DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Lartigue expressed his gratitude for the assistance of fellow fishermen and his pleasure at setting a new record, highlighting the supportive fishing community and his personal achievement
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Fisherman Shatters State Record With Massive Rainbow Trout Catch: ‘Feels Good’ was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight