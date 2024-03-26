In this state, the punishment for cheating is possible jail time and a fine.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cheating On Your Spouse Could Soon Be Legalized in New York

Imagine getting arrested for cheating on your spouse! That’s actually a possibility in New York… right now. But lawmakers are trying to change that.

An Assemblyman wants to remove a law that makes adultery a crime. This barely enforced law can land you with 3 months in jail and a fine. The Assemblyman says it’s outdated and doesn’t make sense in today’s world.

This law has been around since 1907, back when divorces were super rare. Apparently, you could only get a divorce if your spouse cheated! Luckily, things have changed, and getting a divorce is much easier these days.

Other states still have similar laws, but New York might be the first to ditch it completely. This isn’t the first attempt either. Back in 1964, they almost got rid of it, but someone worried it would be seen as okaying cheating!

So, what you in here for. Cheating.