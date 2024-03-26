Listen Live
News

In this state, the punishment for cheating is possible jail time and a fine.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Cheating On Your Spouse Could Soon Be Legalized in New York

Next,
Imagine getting arrested for cheating on your spouse! That’s actually a possibility in New York… right now. But lawmakers are trying to change that.
An Assemblyman wants to remove a law that makes adultery a crime. This barely enforced law can land you with 3 months in jail and a fine. The Assemblyman says it’s outdated and doesn’t make sense in today’s world.

Related Stories

This law has been around since 1907, back when divorces were super rare. Apparently, you could only get a divorce if your spouse cheated! Luckily, things have changed, and getting a divorce is much easier these days.
Other states still have similar laws, but New York might be the first to ditch it completely. This isn’t the first attempt either. Back in 1964, they almost got rid of it, but someone worried it would be seen as okaying cheating!
So, what you in here for. Cheating.
Source: Complex

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

In this state, the punishment for cheating is possible jail time and a fine.

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close