Cardi B has been shutting down New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for years, but this time, she had backup. Her daughter, Kulture, made one of her first major NYFW appearances at Alexander Wang’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. And yes, she stole the spotlight like she was born for it.

Cardi B & Kulture Rock Matching Fierce Fits At NYFW

Social media has been buzzing with photos of Cardi and her mini-me, and it’s easy to see why. Cardi arrived in an oversized brown fur coat with black tips, laced knee-high brown boots, and a sleek pixie.

But then there was Kulture, mirroring her mom’s energy. The young NYFW attendee rocked a black top paired with a fluffy brown fur skirt that matched Cardi’s coat.

And while Cardi’s look gave boss energy as always, Kulture had no problem making sure she got her shine. Cameras turned her way, and she leaned in—pouting her lips, breaking into a laugh, and giving the lens pure confidence. At just seven years old, she already understands presence. She wasn’t just a plus-one – she was the one.

The moment was perfectly in sync. Cardi and Kulture gave us a mother-daughter fashion moment we couldn’t help but love.

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

The energy only grew once people noticed where she was sitting: right at the table with Martha Stewart. Yes, Kulture is already rubbing shoulders with icons.

Cardi’s fans already know she is the ultimate mommy mogul, balancing motherhood and business like only she can. But moments like these remind us that she’s raising her daughter to be just as unstoppable. NYFW may have been packed with celebrities and models, but Kulture showed up, served, and left us all with one thought: this little girl is a style star in the making.

