47 (Trump) Signs Epstein Files Bill; 30-Day Countdown Begins

THE BUZZ!





Agent 47 signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and that means the Justice Department is now on a 30-day timer to release the Epstein records. The deadline lands around December 19th.



In the meantime The DOJ can redact certain things like victims identities, personal medical info, or anything tied to an active investigation. They can also withhold any material involving child sexual abuse. But the big rule is this: they can’t hide anything just because it’s embarrassing, politically sensitive, or damaging to anyone’s reputation.



And if The DOJ hold any info back, they have to publicly explain their reasons within 15 days of releasing the files.



Survivors say they’re hopeful the release brings transparency, even with some redactions allowed. Now it’s all about watching the clock and seeing what the DOJ decides to reveal — and what they’ll have to justify later.



Source: abc