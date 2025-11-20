Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

47 (Trump) Signs Epstein Files Bill; 30-Day Countdown Begins

After Trump signs Epstein files bill, focus shifts to release timeline

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Agent 47 signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and that means the Justice Department is now on a 30-day timer to release the Epstein records. The deadline lands around December 19th.

In the meantime The DOJ can redact certain things like victims identities, personal medical info, or anything tied to an active investigation. They can also withhold any material involving child sexual abuse. But the big rule is this: they can’t hide anything just because it’s embarrassing, politically sensitive, or damaging to anyone’s reputation.

And if The DOJ hold any info back, they have to publicly explain their reasons within 15 days of releasing the files.

Survivors say they’re hopeful the release brings transparency, even with some redactions allowed. Now it’s all about watching the clock and seeing what the DOJ decides to reveal — and what they’ll have to justify later.

Source: abc

Related Tags

DOJ Interesting Headlines Justice Department Ryan Da Lion The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

13 Items
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Over Tank’s Latest Assault Allegations

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

News

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The CFDA Awards Along With The Olsen Twins

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Trending

Trending

Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close