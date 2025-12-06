50 Cent’s Claims Diddy Sent Ominous Floral Arrangement To His Job

According to Yahoo News, things appear to be getting a bit ominous between Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his longtime adversary, 50 Cent. Since Diddy’s legal woes began in 2023, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has seemingly reveled in the disgraced rapper’s downfall. Most recently, the “In da Club” rapper executive produced an explosive docuseries about Diddy, featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage from his federal investigation in September 2024. Days after the four-part series became available for streaming, 50 Cent claimed to have received a menacing gift from the father of seven at a club appearance, striking fear and concern among users online. On Instagram, 50 Cent shared an image of a floral arrangement featuring yellow, orange, and red blooms. The arrangement also included a note, featuring 50 Cent’s name, an address, and a phone number.”What kinda g*y sh-t is this? Diddy send [sic] me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid,” 50 captioned his post. He followed it up with, “A warning, I’m ’90s grimy [n—a], you don’t warn me. LOL.”

Although 50 Cent seems unbothered by the unexpected floral arrangement, social media users reacted to the gift in the comment section on Instagram, insisting 50 Cent stay aware of his surroundings moving forward. “He sent funeral flowers, oh my stars,” a user wrote, while another posted, “That’s some scary sh-t, no lie.” Another user echoed the above statements, writing, “Those are funeral floral arrangements,” and a fourth added, “If 50 mysteriously die of pneumonia, we know who did it now.”

Other users clearly agreed, commenting on how sinister receiving a funeral floral arrangement appears to the public. Diddy doing all this and trying to get out early is diabolical to say the least! Guess he really is a Bad Boy 4 Life!!!