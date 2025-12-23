Next Thing To Bear Agent 47’s Name – The Trump-Class Battleships! 

THE BUZZ!





Man… Agent 47 is really on a roll. From Bibles to gold sneakers to mobile phones, now President Trump is putting his name on a whole new class of U.S. battleships. Nuclear-capable, armed with with guns and missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons, electronic rail guns and high-powered lasers. And yes, he says they’re gonna be the biggest, deadliest, and best-looking ships ever built. He even joked about his aesthetic sense in designing them—because apparently, warships need to look good too.

Trump says it’s about peace through strength. But you know this is gonna stir the pot.

And I feel like if folks let him, he’ll put his name on everything….. How does the United States of Trump sound?



FYI: The last time the U.S. used a battleship in war was in 1991 in the first Gulf War.





Source: NBC