Code Blue Alert Extended In Baltimore Amid Ongoing Extreme Cold

Baltimore’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been extended through Tuesday, Feb. 3, as frigid conditions persist across the region and lingering snow continues to impact mobility on city streets.

Although daytime temperatures are expected to climb above freezing later this week, officials warn that nighttime and overnight wind chills could still dip into the single digits, creating dangerous conditions for residents, particularly those without adequate shelter.

In response, all emergency shelters in Baltimore will remain open through Saturday, Feb. 7. City leaders say outreach teams are also expanding efforts to connect people experiencing homelessness with warming centers, shelter options, and other cold-weather resources.

“Our teams are working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during this extreme winter weather,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. He urged residents to stay alert to weather advisories, use available resources, and check on vulnerable neighbors, including elderly residents and those with limited mobility.

The Baltimore City Health Department issues a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are forecast to fall below 13 degrees, or when weather conditions pose a serious risk to public health. During a Code Blue, the city increases shelter capacity, extends shelter hours, and deploys outreach workers to assist individuals exposed to the cold.

Officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions, including limiting time outdoors during overnight hours, dressing in layers, and reporting anyone in need of assistance by calling 311.

