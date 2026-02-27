Listen Live
Close
News

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

T.I.’s son, Domani, joins the fun and drops his own diss track to 50 Cent.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

T.I.’s son, Domani, joins the fun and drops his own diss track to 50 Cent.

The Harris family has been working overtime trying to teach the In Da Club rapper a lesson, telling him on multiple occasions to keep their wife/mother out his mouth. In total, T.I., Domani, and King have dropped seven diss tracks in the span of a month aimed at Fif.

This latest one might be the grand slam. Domani poured gasoline on this record, flipping Outkast’s classic “I’m Sorry Ms. Jackson” and crafting his own version directed at Curtis Jackson. He opens the track as if he’s having a conversation with 50’s late mother, questioning whether she would approve of her son’s antics:

Related Stories

“He’s a legend now, I guess it worked out but I need some answers / Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name? / I need to know ‘cause I can’t sleep at night thinking you died in vain / I think it got to him, people won’t tell him because he pay ‘em.”

By the second verse, Domani is right at 50’s neck:

“Aye, Curtis, I encourage you to do a lil research / On my whole family, but you can start with me first / I know you not familiar with a mother or a father / Maybe that’s the reason you be targeting the women / Let somebody try yo Mama, bet you’d probably wanna kill ‘em.”

Fans online are already calling it the strongest diss to come out of the Harris household so far. Check out the full track below.

T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Football shot in studio on black background
Local  |  Editor Staff

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close