Radio One Baltimore Unites for Hope During St. Jude Radiothon

On March 12, 2026, the airwaves will spark with hope and generosity as the Praise 101/WLIF & Magic 95.9/WWIN-FM St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® (https://www.stjude.org/) Radiothon takes over. This incredible event brings communities together to support a singular mission—to ensure no family faces the anguish of childhood cancer alone. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) has revolutionized the fight against pediatric cancer, raising survival rates and easing the burden for families by providing free treatment, housing, and food. The Urban Radio Radiothon is a powerful way to amplify that mission, rallying listeners to become part of this life-changing work. Award-winning Gospel Artists and members of the community are making calls to donate to St. Jude.

Getting involved is easy. CLICK HERE OR text WPRS to 626262 or call 1-800-411-9898 to become a “Partner In Hope!” Even small contributions ripple outward, fueling research that touches lives worldwide. Share the event across your social media using #StJudeRadiothon to inspire your friends and family to join the movement. Seize the chance to lift spirits, save lives, and show the power of community. St. Jude’s promise—“no child should die in the dawn of life”—starts with us. Don’t just listen. Be the reason hope continues to shine bright. Join Praise 106.1 and Magic 95.9, Radio One Baltimore, and St. Jude and become Partners in Hope.