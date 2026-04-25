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Ko Show Fitness Feel Good in Your Skin

Published on April 25, 2026

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The Ko Show Fitness is back and I would like to talk about skincare . Your skin is the largest organ the body has. It keeps everything in and out of your body. Treat your body with care by making sure whatever you put close to your skin you know what it is and the affect it has on your health.

Most lotions have ingredients in them you can’t pronounce, so I would say leave them alone. I only use products with one or two ingredients in them for my skin for health reasons. Everything you put on your body is absorbed into your body and blood stream. Think and read before you use products.

A list I think is good.

#1 organic Coconut Oil

#2 Olive Oil

#3 Avocado Oil

#4 Rosehip Oil

$5 Castor Oil

There are plenty to choose from but do your own research, but my Honorable Mention is Argan Oil. I wish you good health and happiness.

HEALTH IS WEALTH!

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health Health & Wellness Health Care healthy skin skin skincare

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