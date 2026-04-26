Ko Show Fitness Kidney Flush

The best thing you can do to flush your kidney’s is to drink warm lemon water on an empty stomach to start your day. You can drink hot, warm or cold. Nice herbal teas like Burdock Root and Dandelion can help flush kidney’s and cleanse blood. You have to think about your body like you do your car. Daily cleaning or maintenance is mandatory for optimum health.

The flush should last for two or three days and your Urine should come out clear!

Always do your own research to see what works best for you. Google is a great source to fact check as well.