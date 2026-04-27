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Chris Brown Possibly Confirms Baby #4 — Social Media Reacts

Congrats! Chris Brown Seemingly Confirms Arrival Of Baby With Jada Wallace In Sweet Message

Published on April 27, 2026

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Congrats! Chris Brown Seemingly Confirms Arrival Of Baby With Jada Wallace In Sweet Message

It looks like Chris Brown just added another member to the family.
After months of speculation, Jada Wallace shared photos from her maternity shoot along with a picture of her newborn. While she didn’t directly name Chris, he stepped into the comments with a simple but telling message: Taurus Gang, followed by some heart emojis. That was all fans needed to connect the dots.
This would be Chris Brown’s fourth child, and social media wasted no time reacting. Some fans flooded the comments with love and congratulations, while others joked that they need a full family tree breakdown just to keep up. Well, he’s still nowhere near the Nick Cannon level… So he’s got a ways to go to catch up there.
But either way, one thing is clear…Breezy continues to make headlines both in music and in his personal life. And as always, the internet has something to say about it.


Source: The Shade Room

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