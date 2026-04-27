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Michael Jackson Mania Is Back. And Comes With A $500 New Action Figure

New Michael Jackson Action Figure On The Way As ‘Michael’ Movie Mania Hits

Published on April 27, 2026

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New Michael Jackson Action Figure On The Way As ‘Michael’ Movie Mania Hits

The legacy of Michael Jackson is proving once again that it doesn’t fade—it evolves.
With the new Michael biopic pulling in massive numbers at the box office, the renewed excitement around the King of Pop is already turning into big business. Reports say the film opened with over $200 million globally.

And there’s more. A new collectible action figure. The new high-end Smooth Criminal action figure is on the way, and this is not your average toy. Pricing is between $520 and $610, the 12-inch figure is designed for serious collectors, not casual fans.

The figure recreates Jackson’s iconic look from the Smooth Criminal video. And it comes with a white suit, fedora, and even the famous anti-gravity lean. Even more accessories like interchangeable hands, a microphone, and more.

Bottom line…Michael Jackson is still making things happen, still driving revenue, and still setting the bar… even decades later.


Source: Forbes

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