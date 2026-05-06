Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it’s time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake.

During this year’s theme of “Costume Art,” Monáe shone alongside other queer queens like Tessa Thompson and Doechii, who hit the steps barefoot, looking like every crevice of her body was slathered in the finest cocoa butter (swoons).

Check out this week’s edition of Women Crush Wednesday below.

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