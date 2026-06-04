Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules
Sybil Wilkes delivered her signature “What We Need to Know” where she breaks down three major developments touching everything from war powers to your healthcare. Here’s what you need to keep on your radar.
READ MORE STORIES
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Music, Justice, and Policy Take Center Stage
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Win, Clyburn's District Survives, Inflation Hits Home
House Moves to Check the President on Iran
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure aimed at limiting President Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran without first getting approval from Congress. The vote came in at 215 to 208, with four Republicans crossing the aisle to join Democrats in support.
The resolution directs the president to pull U.S. forces out of any conflict with Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes the use of military force. It’s a significant move, but the fight isn’t over. The measure now heads to the Senate, where constitutional questions could limit just how much power it actually carries. For families with loved ones in uniform, this is a story worth watching closely.n’s legacy reminds us how Black artistry continues to shape American music.
Primary Results Still Coming In Across the Country
Election season is heating up, and votes from Tuesday’s primaries are still being counted, especially in California. In the race for governor, Democrats Javier Becerra and Tom Steyer are competing alongside Republican Steve Hilton for two spots on the November ballot.
Down in Los Angeles, reality TV personality Spencer Pratt is inching closer to a runoff against Mayor Karen Bass, setting up a contest plenty of folks will be talking about. Primaries also took place in New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana, and Iowa. One headline from Iowa stands out: Congressman Randy Feenstra became the first Trump-endorsed candidate to lose a race this cycle, a result that could signal shifting winds heading into the fall.
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Music, Justice, and Policy Take Center Stage
- Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Win, Clyburn's District Survives, Inflation Hits Home
New Medicaid Rules Could Hit Millions
A new federal rule on Medicaid work requirements could make it tougher for millions of low-income Americans to hold onto their health coverage starting next year. Under the policy, adults covered through Medicaid expansion must work, volunteer, attend school, or take part in job training for at least 80 hours a month.
Supporters say the rules cut down on waste and abuse. But critics warn the paperwork and reporting hurdles could push eligible people off their coverage simply because of red tape. Federal estimates suggest more than 3 million people could lose Medicaid each year, and some outside studies project even higher numbers. This one hits home for many in our communities, so stay alert to how it unfolds.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules was originally published on blackamericaweb.com