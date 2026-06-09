Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty. & The Details Are Disturbing.

THE BUZZ!



Ex-Baltimore County youth pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor



A former Baltimore County youth pastor has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor in a case that has shaken many in the community.

Thomas Pinkerton Jr., who previously served at Central Christian Church in Rossville, faced multiple charges after several men came forward alleging abuse that occurred between 2006 and 2010.

While Pinkerton pleaded guilty in connection to one victim, prosecutors are expected to present additional victim statements during sentencing.

The case is especially troubling because many victims described Pinkerton as a mentor and spiritual leader before reporting the abuse. Church leaders have called the allegations heartbreaking and reiterated that there is no place for abuse in any faith community.

Cases like this serve as a reminder that protecting young people must always come before protecting reputations.





Source: CBS

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