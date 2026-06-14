‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq & Kanan’s Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan The final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan starts with a bang and delivers a death that no one saw coming.

The Thomas Clan Is Down One Starz / Raising Kanan The premiere picks right up where season 4’s finale left off with a standoff between Raq (Patina Miller) and Kanan (MeKai Curtis), with the young Stark pointing a gun at his mother. Kanan blames his mama for the deaths of Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and his girlfriend Krystal (Aliyah Turner), and is not buying what his mother is selling. After failing to convince her son that she was not behind their deaths, Raq comes to terms with the fact that her son is about to kill her. Still, before he can pull the trigger, Raq’s bodyguard comes into the fold, but is stopped by Lou (Malcolm Mays), and Kanan accidentally shoots and kills his uncle. Raq quickly runs to console her dying brother, and while she sobs, she tells Kanan to leave immediately. She and Reuben take Lou’s body to a junk yard to dispose of it, but she still can’t believe that Lou is no longer in the land of the living. After they dispose of Lou’s body, Reuben tells Raq he had no intention of shooting Kanan and only wanted to distract him. Raq eventually kills Reuben, so no one knows that Kanan killed Lou. Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Starz The death of Lou is still affecting Raq because she has an emotional breakdown when she spots some of Lou’s blood on the wall.

Marvin Mourns His Brother, Raq Plays Dumb, B-Rilla’s Power Run Comes To An End Starz / Raising Kanan The following morning, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) asks her dad, Marvin (London Brown), if he has spoken to either Kanan or Lou. Jukebox is worried because she was the last person to speak to Lou before he decided to run over to Raq’s house to intercept his nephew, after she told him that Kanan was upset with his mother and that he planned to confront her. So she’s worried because she hasn’t heard from either of them. Before Marvin can figure out what is going on, the cops visit him and ask if Lou Thomas is his brother. Marvin goes to identify the body, and when he gets back in the car, he breaks down after Jukebox asks him if it was Lou. She also starts crying while consoling her grieving father. Marvin goes to speak to Raq about Lou, and he is baffled that his sister isn’t shedding tears over the death of their baby brother. He also doesn’t know she is acting like she just found out. Starz Raq counters Marvin’s skepticism by arguing that everyone grieves differently. Marvin then shifts energy to trying to figure out who killed Lou, and his first suspect is that Unique was the one who did it and wants to kill Pernessa and Unique’s son. Raq reveals that Lou and B-Rilla (Pardison Fontaine) had Pernessa and Jerome tied up at the old mall that Raq owns. Before he can get there, Unique and his crew show up and kill B-Rilla, and he saves his baby momma and his son. Marvin shows up only to find B-Rilla’s corpse and Pernessa and Jerome gone; he vents his rage by trashing the place even more.