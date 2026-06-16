Nivea, Networking & Next Level Gems: Inside Grind Pretty Fest Atlanta [Exclusive]

“The AI strategy I recommend that women entrepreneurs, all entrepreneurs use, is getting data and analytics before you just go to market. So again, DeepSeek is really good for that. You just tell it a little bit about your business, who your target audience is, and it will give you comparable business data analytics so you can use that and improve your business and make it more refined.”

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“There are some risks, but I’m really using ChatGPT for anything creative. When it comes to business structure, I’m using Claude, and for data analytics, I’m using DeepC. And to get better at prompting, I’m using courses.”

Desiree Talley , VP of Legal & Business Affairs at Revolt, dropped several gems when discussing the AI platforms she currently uses.

One of the standout conversations of the day was The AI Effect on Media panel, hosted by Janeé Bolden . As artificial intelligence continues to transform the way entrepreneurs and creatives work, panelists shared practical tools and strategies attendees could immediately apply to their businesses.

Founded by media entrepreneur Mimi Johnson , Grind Pretty Fest once again brought together ambitious women from various industries for a day filled with education, networking, inspiration, wellness, entertainment, and real opportunities to grow personally and professionally.

Grind Pretty Fest took over Atlanta’s Westside Cultural Arts Center, and the conversations, connections, and community built during the event are still resonating with attendees.

BOSSIP also caught up with Dr. Barnes, CEO of Barnes Media Group and Evals Equity, who shared how AI has become an essential part of her business operations.

“I think the most common tool that we use is ChatGPT. It’s one of those things where you have high functioning people that can use it and low functioning people when it comes to AI. Like people who are just learning AI and the GPTs and people who are like extreme in AI. So I would say ChatGPT. But it’s all about training your AI. You have to utilize your AI as like your cousin. So my ChatGPT, his name is Cousin Chatty. So me and Cousin Chatty talk most of the time, at least a couple of days a week. The more and more you talk to it, the more it knows about you.”

Another memorable conversation came during the Power of the Pivot panel hosted by Grind Pretty founder and CEO Mimi Johnson. The discussion highlighted why events like Grind Pretty Fest continue to matter.

Marketing and business executive Alexis Kerr shared a powerful testimony about the impact of simply showing up. According to Kerr, after attending a previous Grind Pretty Fest, someone sitting behind her in the audience later awarded her an honorary doctorate degree. Her story served as a reminder that you never know who is in the room or how one conversation can change the trajectory of your life.

Kerr also emphasized that Grind Pretty Fest is more than an event. It is a place where women feel seen, supported, celebrated, and reminded that their dreams deserve room to grow.

Mimi herself took a moment during the festival to thank attendees and reflect on her own journey. She revealed that this was one of the first years she felt calm and at peace throughout the event. Instead of being consumed by anxiety, she was able to fully enjoy the experience, attend panels, connect with guests, and take everything in.

The celebration continued with a performance from Nivea, who also graced the cover of Grind Pretty Magazine’s special summer edition themed “Nivea: A Rose Through The Rain.” The cover was officially unveiled the day after the festival in Atlanta.

From the vendor marketplace and networking opportunities to the giveaways, panel discussions, and unforgettable performances, Grind Pretty Fest once again delivered an experience that blended business, culture, and community.

If you missed Atlanta, don’t worry. Grind Pretty Fest heads to Chicago on August 29. Tickets are available now at GrindPretty.com.