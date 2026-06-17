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DOJ Says $25,000 Reparations Payment To Black Residents Is Unconstitutional

DOJ challenges Chicago suburb's $25K reparations payments in court

Published on June 17, 2026

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DOJ challenges Chicago suburb’s $25K reparations payments in court

DOJ Challenges Reparations Program Providing $25,000 To Black Residents
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to join a federal lawsuit challenging a reparations program in Evanston, Illinois.
The program provides eligible Black residents and their descendants with either $25,000 in cash assistance or housing-related support. City leaders created the initiative to address the effects of decades of housing discrimination experienced by Black residents.
Federal officials argue that distributing benefits based on race violates constitutional protections and federal housing laws.
Supporters argue that reparations are a necessary step toward addressing historical inequities.
The case is expected to draw national attention because its outcome could influence future reparations efforts across the country. Source: FOX32

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