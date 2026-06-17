Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Obama Speaks, Elections, and More

A Historic Senate Race in Alabama Now this one hits home. Late Tuesday night, two African American men squared off for the Democratic nomination for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat. Think about that for a moment. Former Judge Everett West and small business owner Takari Laureate both stepped up to serve. Judge West came out on top, and he’ll now face Republican Congressman Barry Moore, who won his own party’s runoff. The November race will decide who succeeds Senator Tommy Tuberville, who’s running for governor. Whatever happens next, our voices and our votes are shaping this story. That’s representation in motion.

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The Real Talk on Your Wallet Financial experts are warning that high prices for gas, groceries, and summer travel are likely to stick around longer than the new ceasefire ending the war in Iran. Why? Months of military disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have battered the global supply chains we all depend on, including fertilizer, food, and everyday manufacturing goods. Economists say it’ll take real time for local gas pumps and supermarkets to balance back out. So families like ours may be navigating these inflated prices a little while longer. Plan smart, lean on each other, and keep your budget close.