Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

WCW: 50 Sexy Queer Queens Bursting With Pride, Vol. 28

Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens

June is quickly coming to an end, but our pride for the queer queens dominating both the industry and the timeline is forever!

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
1 of 51

A person wearing a colorful swimsuit and sunglasses sitting on a lounge chair in an outdoor patio setting with white globe lights overhead.
Source: Instagram / jastalkslaw

June is quickly coming to an end, but our pride in the queer queens dominating both the industry and the timeline is forever, thanks to Women Crush Wednesday.

As we venture into the last two weeks of Pride Month, Madamenoire is doubling down on our commitment to celebrating our LGBTQIA+ baddies year-round. The world does not move unless they do.

Whether it’s Choyce Brown serving up sensual seduction with a wine glass in tow, Victoria Monet showing us how manifestation works in real-time as the opener for the European leg of Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, and more of our lesbian, bisexual, and trans beauties, there are so many faces worth highlighting and celebrating for the latest rendition of Women Crush Wednesday.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens we’re shining a spotlight on this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can’t Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

1. Choyce Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZyG5DkEh5g/?img_index=1

2. Kehlani

3. Porsha Williams

Toy Story 5 Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 15: Porsha Williams attends the Toy Story 5 screening at Regal Atlantic Station on June 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Disney)

4. Lena Waithe

2026 Native Son Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Lena Waithe attends the 2026 Native Son Awards at Chelsea Piers on June 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

5. Cynthia Erivo

2026 Native Son Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Cynthia Erivo speaks at the 2026 Native Son Awards at Chelsea Piers on June 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

6. Victoria Monét

7. Kiana Brooks

8. niameninaa

9. KWN

10. Tia Hogue

11. Jasmin A. Robinson

12. Tinashe

13. Ty Young

14. Tessa Thompson

15. Shema Love

16. Nakia Stephens

17. Ambré

18. TheART$T

19. Key

20. Janelle Monàe

21. Niecy Nash-Betts

22. Chef Cole Lawson

23. Megan Thee Stallion

24. Big Boss Vette

25. Morgz

26. wellness.liss

27. Michelle

28. Laverne Cox

Lifelong Pride Gala
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 13: Laverne Cox attends the Lifelong Pride Gala at The Sanctuary on June 13, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Lifelong)

29. Jac’Eil

30. Tonya Latrice

31. traveling.auntie

32. Kya Azeen

33. Jozzy

34. Mudy

35. BRE-Z

36. Brandi

37. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

38. Chevena

39. Dym Mo’Nique

40. Keke Palmer

41. Nat Marshall

42. Kari

43. Christine Massey

44. Aspen Humes

45. Tucker

46. loveshamieface

47. Annabella

48. Tiara Kelly

49. Chaterra

50. Lonnie

RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445464748495051

Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Cast Celebrates Final Season At Starz-Studded New York Premiere

10 Items
Reality TV  |  Shanique Yates

Villa Vixens: Meet The Too Tea Black Baddies Of ‘Love Island’ Season 8 Causing Copious Commotion

Marlon Wayans On Staying Funny Staying Working And Raising the Bar
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Marlon Wayans On Staying Funny Staying Working And Raising the Bar

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Diddy’s Behind Bars, But The Allegations Are Still Coming. New Lawsuit Surfaces

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close