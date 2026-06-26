Gary G Thang Talks Brotherhood, 'Lot Patrol' & More At The BET Awards

'Lot Patrol' features a diverse lineup of Black comedians, each with a unique character and perspective.

Mentors like DL Hughley have opened doors and guided younger comedians, fostering a supportive brotherhood.

The show reflects the importance of representation and the power of lifting each other up in the Black community.

Source: Andrew J Cunningham / Getty

Meet Officer Eric, the Pastor with a Badge

“Lot Patrol” gathers a roster of headlining Black comedians to play a crew of security guards, and each one comes with a twist. G Thang’s character carries a calling few cops can claim.

“My character, Officer Eric, I play a pastor,” he shared. Instead of cuffs and holding cells, Officer Eric offers something different. “I don’t lock you up, I don’t put you in no little holding cell. You just pray for them.”

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Drawing on his St. Louis church roots, G Thang leans into every detail—the love offerings, the building fund, the dress shoes you couldn’t take off until service ended. It’s a character built from real memories, and it gives the show a flavor you won’t find anywhere else on the lot.

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A Historic Lineup of Black Comedians

What excites G Thang most isn’t just his role. It’s the rare chance to see this many seasoned Black comedians sharing one screen.

“I’m really excited that they was able to assemble a bunch of comedians together at one time,” he said. “And good ones. So funny. To have all of us together at once, that’s headliners in our own right.”

He pointed out how unusual this really is. Most shows hand the spotlight to a single comedian. Bringing together this many known names who reach a specific community, he said, is “a beautiful situation” and “a blessing.” For an audience that has waited a long time to see a project like this, the message lands: representation on this scale is worth celebrating.

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Comedy in a Changing World

The conversation also turned to how much the craft has shifted. From tighter censorship to the constant pull of social media, comedians today work in a landscape that keeps moving.

G Thang noted that he and DL Hughley talk about these changes often. The value of “Lot Patrol,” he suggested, is in the variety of voices it puts forward. With so many distinct comedians, “it doesn’t seem like we’re just seeing a cookie cutter experience.” Each performer brings a different narrative, and that mix keeps the comedy fresh.

The DL Hughley Connection

No story about G Thang’s career feels complete without DL Hughley, whom he called “the legend of Comic View.” Their bond goes back to G Thang’s earliest days in Hollywood.

“DL gave me my first job to do warmup on ‘The Hughleys,'” he recalled. The lesson came fast. “He said, ‘G Thang, this ain’t stand up. This is warmup. It’s a difference.'” That first break turned into a lasting friendship. “Me and him have been friends ever since.”

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A Brotherhood That Keeps Giving Back

For G Thang, comedy is bigger than the stage. It’s a community that looks out for its own.

“The one thing I will say that I’ve learned about the comedy world is that it is a brotherhood,” he said. He’s seen how DL Hughley not only opened doors for others but mentored them along the way—and how those same people now do it for the next generation.

That spirit of passing it forward comes straight from home. G Thang credited his mother with the words he lives by: “If you close your hand, nothing can get in, but nothing can get out. So open up your hand and pass it on.”

Black Excellence, On Screen and Off

G Thang’s red carpet moment captured something larger than a single show. “Lot Patrol” puts a celebrated lineup of Black comedians front and center, honors the mentors who built the path, and keeps the door open for those still coming up. It’s faith, laughter, and community wrapped into one—and a reminder that when we open our hands and lift each other, the whole culture rises.

Gary G Thang Talks Brotherhood, 'Lot Patrol' & More At The BET Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com