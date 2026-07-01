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Maryland Increases DUI Enforcement for July 4 Weekend

Maryland State Police Increase DUI Enforcement For Fourth of July holiday Weekend

Published on July 1, 2026

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If you’re traveling across Maryland for the Fourth of July weekend, expect to see more state troopers on the roads.

The Maryland State Police announced they will increase enforcement efforts statewide during the busy holiday travel period, with high-visibility patrols scheduled from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

As part of the initiative, the department’s State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team—a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers will be deployed to help prevent alcohol- and drug-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

State police are urging anyone celebrating Independence Day to make a transportation plan before drinking. Officials recommend choosing a designated sober driver, using public transit, a taxi or rideshare service if impaired, and never getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Residents are also encouraged to stop friends from driving if they appear impaired and to report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement.

Troopers are also reminding motorists to buckle up and eliminate distractions while driving, including texting or using handheld cellphones.

For those hosting Fourth of July parties, officials recommend serving food and non-alcoholic beverages, helping guests arrange safe transportation home, keeping rideshare or taxi information readily available, and taking away the keys from anyone who is not fit to drive.

Police also cautioned that social hosts could face legal liability if a guest they served alcohol to is later involved in an impaired driving crash.

The increased enforcement campaign is partially funded through the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic fatalities and keep roadways safe during one of the year’s busiest travel weekends.

Maryland State Police Increase DUI Enforcement For Fourth of July holiday Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

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