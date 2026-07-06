Tyler Perry Is Going Back Down The Aisle – Why Did I Get Married Sequel Coming

THE BUZZ!



Tyler Perry teases Married Again reunion like never before



Tyler Perry Is Bringing Back One Of His Biggest Movies

It’s happening!

Tyler Perry is bringing back Why Did I Get Married?

The new film reunites most of the original cast, including Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Sharon Leal and Tyler Perry himself.

This time the friends reunite in Italy for a family wedding… but as expected… the drama follows them.

The biggest surprise?

Taraji P. Henson joins the franchise.

Netflix premieres the movie September 9.



SOURCE: ROLLING OUT

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