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Tyler Perry Is Going Back Down The Aisle – Why Did I Get Married Sequel Coming

Tyler Perry teases Married Again reunion like never before

Published on July 6, 2026

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Tyler Perry teases Married Again reunion like never before

Tyler Perry Is Bringing Back One Of His Biggest Movies
It’s happening!
Tyler Perry is bringing back Why Did I Get Married?
The new film reunites most of the original cast, including Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Sharon Leal and Tyler Perry himself.
This time the friends reunite in Italy for a family wedding… but as expected… the drama follows them.
The biggest surprise?
Taraji P. Henson joins the franchise.
Netflix premieres the movie September 9.

SOURCE: ROLLING OUT

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