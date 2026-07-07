THE BUZZ!



Former Dem rising star Andrew Gillum arrested — after political career when down in flames when he was found with male escort in hotel



Former Florida Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum Arrested in Alabama

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is back in the headlines after being arrested in Alabama.

According to jail records, Gillum was arrested on allegations involving drug-related offenses, including possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and another controlled substance.

He was released the same day.

Authorities have not released many details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest, and the case remains ongoing.

Gillum gained national attention during his 2018 run for Florida governor, where he narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis.

Once viewed as a rising political star, Gillum’s career has faced several public challenges in recent years.



SOURCE: NY Post

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