Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Former Florida Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum Arrested in Alabama

Former Dem rising star Andrew Gillum arrested — after political career when down in flames when he was found with male escort in hotel

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Former Dem rising star Andrew Gillum arrested — after political career when down in flames when he was found with male escort in hotel

Former Florida Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum Arrested in Alabama
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is back in the headlines after being arrested in Alabama.
According to jail records, Gillum was arrested on allegations involving drug-related offenses, including possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and another controlled substance.
He was released the same day.
Authorities have not released many details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest, and the case remains ongoing.
Gillum gained national attention during his 2018 run for Florida governor, where he narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis.
Once viewed as a rising political star, Gillum’s career has faced several public challenges in recent years.

SOURCE: NY Post

More from Magic 95.9

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop
The Buzz  |  Editor Staff

Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Soccer  |  lexdirects

FIFA Fever Vol. 2: Fine Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And Wait A Minute… Ain’t That Diamond’s Brother?!

15 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Iconic Black Artist Who Never Won a Competitive BET Award

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close