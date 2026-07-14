Mississippi Now Ranks Higher Than Maryland in Education

THE BUZZ!



Study finds Mississippi passes Maryland in education rankings, how did this happen?



Ten years ago Mississippi ranked near the bottom in public education. Meanwhile Maryland was ranked thirteen. Today, Mississippi is officially ranked ahead of Maryland.

A new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Mississippi 16th in education, while Maryland dropped to 20th.

State leaders in Mississippi credit the turnaround to sticking with the same academic standards, keeping one statewide test since 2015, and requiring students to meet reading and graduation benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Maryland has changed its testing system multiple times over the past decade and no longer requires students to pass state proficiency exams to graduate.

The report has many people asking the same question: Source: WBFF

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