Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Black Excellence Shines in the 2026 Emmy Nominations

Emmy Nominations 2026: Every Black Nominee

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Emmy Nominations 2026: Every Black Nominee The 2026 Emmy nominations are out, and Black talent is once again making a major impact across television.


Among this year’s nominees are Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, Sterling K. Brown, Ayo Edebiri, Tyler James Williams, Colman Domingo, Steve Harvey, RuPaul, Wanda Sykes, Dave Chappelle, and 50 Cent.


The nominations recognize outstanding performances in acting, directing, writing, hosting, documentaries, and more.

It’s another reminder that Black creators continue to shape some of television’s biggest and most talked-about shows. SOURCE: NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Local  |  Editor Staff

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Music  |  Nia Noelle

"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close