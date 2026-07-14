Black Excellence Shines in the 2026 Emmy Nominations

THE BUZZ!



Emmy Nominations 2026: Every Black Nominee The 2026 Emmy nominations are out, and Black talent is once again making a major impact across television.



Among this year’s nominees are Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, Sterling K. Brown, Ayo Edebiri, Tyler James Williams, Colman Domingo, Steve Harvey, RuPaul, Wanda Sykes, Dave Chappelle, and 50 Cent.



The nominations recognize outstanding performances in acting, directing, writing, hosting, documentaries, and more.

It’s another reminder that Black creators continue to shape some of television’s biggest and most talked-about shows. SOURCE: NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER