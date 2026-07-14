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Tyler Perry Pushes Back Against $77 Million Lawsuit

Tyler Perry says he rejected multi-million dollar settlement before sexual assault suit intensified

Published on July 14, 2026

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Tyler Perry says he rejected multi-million dollar settlement before sexual assault suit intensified Tyler Perry is continuing to deny the sexual assault allegations against him and is now taking a more aggressive legal stance.

According to newly filed court documents, Perry’s legal team says he rejected a multi-million-dollar settlement demand before the lawsuit intensified. Tyler Perry is also asking the court to sanction his accuser, claiming the legal filings were meant to pressure him into settling and damage his reputation.


The lawsuit, filed by actor Mario Rodriguez, seeks $77 million and includes allegations of sexual assault. Perry has denied the claims from the beginning.


The case remains active, and no court has ruled on the allegations. Source: THE GRIO

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