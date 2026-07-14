Political Succession, a Growing Health Outbreak, and more

Severe Storm Threat Sweeps the South A nasty summer storm pattern is set to soak millions through Friday across South Texas and the Gulf Coast. A collapsing cold front is colliding with thick, humid air, setting up a serious flash flood threat over the Texas Hill Country and Big Bend. Storms will keep tracking over the same spots, and that spells danger. NOAA issued a Level 2 flash flood risk stretching all the way from western North Carolina deep into the heart of Texas. If you’ve got family in those areas, check on them and stay weather-aware.



Lindsey Graham’s Death Triggers Senate Succession South Carolina is navigating a major shift. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away over the weekend from an aortic dissection. In the days since, his sister, Darlene Graham Nordone, was appointed to fill his Senate seat. She’ll hold the position for the remainder of the term. It’s a significant moment for the state and for the balance of power in Washington, so keep your eyes on how she votes. Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED STORY: Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Measles Outbreak Blows Past 2025 Totals On the public health front, measles is spreading faster than expected. The CDC reports over 2,200 confirmed cases as of July 9, already outpacing the total for all of 2025. Roughly 93% of those cases are tied to unvaccinated individuals, with symptoms like fever, cough, and rash. South Carolina leads the nation with 670 cases. This one hits our communities directly, so talk to your family about staying protected and informed.