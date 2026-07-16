THE BUZZ!



Hal Williams, 227 and Sanford and Son Star, Dies at 91



TV legend Hal Williams of 227 and Sanford and Son dies at 91

Today we’re remembering actor Hal Williams, who has passed away at the age of 91.

Most of us know him as Officer “Smitty” on Sanford and Son or Lester Jenkins on 227, but his career stretched across more than 50 years with appearances on The Waltons, Private Benjamin, Moesha, Flight, and many more.

One thing I didn’t know? He didn’t pursue acting until his 30s after working as a social worker, corrections officer and postal worker. He took a chance on himself—and it paid off.

Rest easy to one of television’s familiar faces. SOURCE: PEOPLE

✕