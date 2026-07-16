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Trump Money. New $1 Coin Is Coming Soon According To US Treasury Department

From gold coins to an international airport in Florida, here's a look at all the Trump-branded projects in the works

Published on July 16, 2026

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From gold coins to an international airport in Florida, here’s a look at all the Trump-branded projects in the works

Trump Is Making Money. New $1 Coin Is Coming Soon According To US Treasury Department
President Trump is expanding his brand again. Agent 47 is out here putting his name on everything.
New projects include, a Florida airport renamed in his honor, Trump Accounts for newborns, redesigned passports, he had it on the Kennedy Center until a judge ordered it to be removed, and a quite a few other initiatives. And now, you can add a $1 gold coin. Yes, The US Treasury Department just unveiled the new coin with Trumps image on it. All apart of the country’s 250th anniversary celebration. And you can get the coin when they become available later this year. Might be worth getting one as a collectible. SOURCE: YAHOO

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