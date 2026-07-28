Prince’s Purple Rain Is Heading To Broadway

THE BUZZ!



Prince Musical ‘Purple Rain’ to Debut on Broadway in 2027 Prince’s legendary Purple Rain is making its way to Broadway.

The musical will begin previews at New York’s Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027. Opening night is set for April 12.

The production is based on Prince’s Oscar-winning film and Grammy-winning album. It follows The Kid as he fights to overcome family problems, music-industry competition and a complicated love life.

Fans can expect more than 20 Prince classics, including When Doves Cry, Let’s Go Crazy, I Would Die 4 U, Take Me with U, and The Beautiful Ones.



Prince may be gone, but his music continues to find new stages and new generations. And this one sounds like it could turn Broadway purple Source: VARIETY