More Than 300,000 Haitians Lose Temporary Protected Status – Now Face Deportation

THE BUZZ!



Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitians set to expire



MORE THAN 300,000 HAITIANS LOSE TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS

More than 300,000 Haitians living in the United States are facing an uncertain future after their Temporary Protected Status expired.

TPS gives eligible immigrants permission to live and work in the United States when conditions in their home country are considered unsafe. Those conditions can include war, natural disasters or other extraordinary circumstances.

The change follows a Supreme Court decision that allowed the Trump administration to end TPS protections for Haitians and Syrians. Haitians who do not have another legal immigration status could now face deportation.

ICE is also reportedly preparing to increase enforcement operations targeting Haitian TPS holders. However, those plans could change depending on future court decisions.

The Department of Homeland Security has offered people with expiring TPS status $2,600 and a free flight if they voluntarily leave the country.

This is not just another immigration headline. It affects hundreds of thousands of people who have built careers, raised families and created lives in this country—while Haiti continues to face serious instability. SOURCE: ABC

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