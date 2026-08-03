Rapsody’s New Single Highlights Black Culture With Nod to D’Angelo

Ahead of her upcoming fifth album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, the NC hip-hop mogul released a new, vulnerable single titled “Apple Juice” that features a sample from D’Angelo’s Voodoo.

Rapsody is back with a stunning new single that samples one of R&B’s greatest.

Rapsody, real name Marlanna Evans, has never been shy about speaking her mind on the track. But this new single has her stepping into a more melodic, emotional part of herself we haven’t quite seen before.

“Apple Juice” describes the sensation of having a crush and the yearning that follows it.

The song was birthed in Johannesburg, South Africa, with Seth Mazibuko of Native Rebels, producer Mr. Porter, vocals from Nomisupasta, and a team of phenomenal writers anchored by the sample of “One Mo’Gin.”

For Ebony, the rapper described and said, “”This is what attraction, crush and yearning sounds like in the middle of the night trying to decide if you’re going to send that risky text or not. The crush that makes it all feel easy, simple, familiar and innocent like apple juice. Brown sugar in a glass — the fruit from the seeds D’Angelo planted. That kinda love.”

The visuals also pays homage to Voodoo, D’Angelo’s powerhouse sophomore album, and also draw inspiration from African spiritual practices.

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops is set to release on August 21. You can watch the music video for “Apple Juice” below.