Maryland Is Now Home to the Nation’s Largest Human Composting Facility

THE BUZZ!



Maryland is now the nation’s capital of human composting Maryland is leading the way in a growing alternative to traditional burials.

A new facility in Elkridge is now the largest human composting center in the United States and will serve families across the East Coast.

The process uses natural materials like mulch, fungi and bacteria to transform human remains into nutrient-rich soil over about 30 days. Families can keep the soil or donate it to conservation projects.

Supporters say it’s a greener option than cremation or burial because it avoids fossil fuel emissions and embalming chemicals.

As more Americans look for environmentally friendly end-of-life choices, Maryland is now at the center of that movement.

Would you consider human composting for yourself or a loved one? SOURCE: WYPR

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