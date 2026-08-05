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Ex-Pikesville AD once embattled in racist AI case pleads guilty to child sex abuse



Former Pikesville Athletic Director Pleads Guilty in Federal Case

Former Pikesville High School athletic director Dazhon Darien has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting minors.

Federal prosecutors say Darien admitted to exploiting eight victims between April 2023 and July 2024. The victims were between 14 and 17 years old.

Darien previously made national headlines after authorities accused him of creating an AI-generated recording that imitated his principal’s voice and contained racist and antisemitic comments. The recording spread online and disrupted the Pikesville High School community.

The 34-year-old now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for November 10. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case is a difficult reminder that online exploitation can cause lasting harm. Parents and guardians should continue talking with young people about private images, online requests and adults who attempt to buy their trust SOURCE: BALTIMROE SUN

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