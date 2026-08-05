Authorities Determine The Source Of Last Year’s Eaton Fire In Altadena

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Last year, California’s Eaton Fire killed 19 people and decimated the historically Black neighborhood of Altadena. A year and a half after the fire started, officials in California have finally identified the source of the fire.

According to the New York Times, a report from the Los Angeles County Fire Department claims the fire was started by an inactive transmission tower belonging to the utility company Southern California Edison. Over the course of an 18-month investigation, officials joined with fire experts to review evidence, including a video which showed “an unknown burning material” falling from the top of the tower into dry vegetation at its base. The blaze began within 12 seconds of the material falling and quickly spread into the neighboring areas.

“While the cause has been determined, our focus remains on assisting our residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, and ensuring lessons learned drive meaningful and impactful change in memory of the 19 lives lost,” Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

The Eaton Fire started on Jan. 7, 2025, killing 19 people, destroying over 9,000 buildings, and causing $164 billion in property damage. The Eaton Fire started the same week as the Pacific Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people. While the Eaton Fire occurred due to malfunctioning equipment, authorities alleged that Jonathan Rinderknecht was responsible for the Palisades Fire. Rinderknecht faced trial earlier this summer, but a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury. He will go to trial again this Fall.

Kathleen Dunleavy, a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, acknowledged the findings in a recent earnings call. “We have taken our potential role in the start of this fire seriously from the beginning,” Dunleavy said. She’s not wrong, as the company established a compensation fund for victims of the fire last October before the investigation was even completed.

While company officials have acknowledged their equipment played a role in the fire, they have also argued that wildfires of the Eaton fire’s magnitude “are rarely the result of a single factor.”

Many of the houses are still in the rebuilding process, though many of the impacted residents have had regular difficulty in obtaining insurance payouts. There are concerns about what the future makeup of the historically Black neighborhood will be as real estate developers have bought up burned lots over the last year.

At the start of the year, only 500 of the 16,000 homes that were destroyed were in the process of being rebuilt. Many of the homes are filled with toxic contaminants due to smoke, leaving the owners with no clear path on how to return home.

Earlier this year, NewsOne spoke to several families who were still grappling with the devastation of the Eaton Fire a year later. Given that we live in exceptionally absurd times, so often stories like the Eaton Fire disappear from the news cycle as soon as the next atrocity occurs.

While the Eaton Fire may have happened well over a year ago, the fact is people are still navigating the losses that came from it. A historically Black community was devastated, and it will likely never return to the beacon of Black homeownership that it once represented.

SEE ALSO:

The Eaton Fire: 1 Year Later

Altadena Fires 1 Year Later: Recovery Is Still Uneven

Eaton Fire Victims Struggling To Get Needed Insurance Payouts

Altadena: A Picture Of Hope



New Podcast Spotlights Altadena’s Path To Recovery After The Wildfires



Authorities Determine The Source Of Last Year’s Eaton Fire In Altadena was originally published on newsone.com