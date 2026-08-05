Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026
- NFL teams ranked by market size to appeal to female fans
- Handsome players highlighted as 'real MVPs' to watch during games
- Opportunity for women to have fun while their partners watch the games
Ladies, i’m sure football season is a rough time for all of you, every Sunday your man is glued to the TV, all day, and distracted during the week when games are on. But don’t worry, you don’t have to feel left out.
We have something for you to enjoy too!
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We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from every team.. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football season.
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While your husband cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs, It’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on!
See the Hottest players taking the field in 2026!
Christian Benford
- Buffalo Bills
- #47
- Cornerback
Julian Love
- Seattle Seahawks
- #20
- Safety
Nahshon Wright
- New York Jets
- #26
- Cornerback
Malachi Moore
- New York Jets
- #27
- Safety
CeeDee Lamb
- Dallas Cowboys
- #88
- Wide Receiver
Adonai Mitchell
- New York Jets
- #15
- Wide Receiver
Odell Beckham Jr.
- New York Giants
- #3
- Wide Receiver
Jalen Hurts
- Philadelphia Eagles
- #1
- Quarterback
P.J. Locke
- Dallas Cowboys
- #1
- Safety
Curtis Robinson
- Dallas Cowboys
- #42
- Linebacker
Kayvon Thibodeaux
- New York Giants
- #5
- Linebacker
Makai Lemon
- Philadelphia Eagles
- #9
- Wide Receiver
Kaleb Johnson
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- #20
- Running Back
Ja’Marr Chase
- Cincinnati Bengals
- #1
- Wide Receiver
Mike Sainristil
- Washington Commanders
- #0
- Cornerback
Nate Wiggins
- Baltimore Ravens
- #2
- Cornerback
Tee Higgins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- #5
- Wide Receiver
Saquon Barkley
- Philadelphia Eagles
- #26
- Running Back
Shemar Stewart
- Cincinnati Bengals
- #94
- Defensive End
Shedeur Sanders
- Cleveland Browns
- #2
- Quarterback
Jared Verse
- Cleveland Browns
- #8
- Defensive End
Will Anderson Jr.
- Houston Texans
- #51
- Defensive End
Jonathan Owens
- Indianapolis Colts
- #38
- Safety
George Gumbs Jr.
- Indianapolis Colts
- #52
- Linebacker
Bradley Chubb
- Buffalo Bills
- #9
- Linebacker
Keon Coleman
- Buffalo Bills
- #0
- Wide Receiver
Nico Collins
- Houston Texans
- #12
- Wide Receiver
Ja’Tavion Sanders
- Carolina Panthers
- #0
- Tight End
Braelon Allen
- New York Jets
- #0
- Running Back
DeShon Elliott
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- #25
- Safety
Cam Lewis
- Chicago Bears
- #21
- Cornerback
Calen Bullock
- Houston Texans
- #2
- Safety
Levi Wentz
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- #28
- Wide Receiver
Nick Scott
- Carolina Panthers
- #21
- Safety
Isaiah Rodgers
- Minnesota Vikings
- #2
- Cornerback
Damar Hamlin
- Buffalo Bills
- #3
- Safety
Khalil Shakir
- Buffalo Bills
- #10
- Wide Receiver
Cooper Kupp
- Seattle Seahawks
- #10
- Wide Receiver
Brian Robinson Jr.
- Atlanta Falcons
- #15
- Running Back
Ray Davis
- Buffalo Bills
- #7
- Running Back
Kool-Aid McKinstry
- New Orleans Saints
- #1
- CornerBack
Parker Washington
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- #11
- Wide Receiver
Micah Robinson
- Tennessee Titans
- #21
- Cornerback
Brenton Strange
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- #85
- Tight End
LeQuint Allen Jr.
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- #5
- Running Back
David Martin-Robinson
- Tennessee Titans
- #88
- Tight End
James Pearce Jr.
- Atlanta Falcons
- #27
- Linebacker
Tre’von Moehrig
- Carolina Panthers
- #7
- Safety
TJ Hall
- New Orleans Saints
- #34
- Cornerback
Michael Wilson
- Arizona Cardinals
- #14
- Wide Receiver
Kamren Kinchens
- Los Angeles Rams
- #5
- Safety
Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com